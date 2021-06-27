Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingspan Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of KGSPY opened at $98.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.13. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $102.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

