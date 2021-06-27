King DAG Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.40 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001087 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $19.40 million and approximately $256,395.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About King DAG

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

