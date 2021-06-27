Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $141.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE KMB opened at $133.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,600,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after purchasing an additional 876,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,661,000 after purchasing an additional 766,639 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

