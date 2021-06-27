Kilroy Realty Co. (KRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on July 14th

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kilroy Realty has a payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE:KRC opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.