KeyCorp Trims Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Target Price to $59.00

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.35. Kaman has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter worth about $186,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

