Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.83. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 13,785 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 123,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

