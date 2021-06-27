Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 12,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $638,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,322 shares of company stock worth $6,541,531. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after buying an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $9,694,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

