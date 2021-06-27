Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€73.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €77.53 ($91.22).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of Basf stock opened at €66.05 ($77.71) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.24. Basf has a 52 week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.41.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.