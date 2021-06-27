Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) a €24.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SKB. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ETR:SKB opened at €28.50 ($33.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The stock has a market cap of $470.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.88. Koenig & Bauer has a 52 week low of €16.75 ($19.71) and a 52 week high of €29.80 ($35.06). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €26.67.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

