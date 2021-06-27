Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 544,820 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 544,820 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE PDM opened at $18.98 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

