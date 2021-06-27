Kempen Capital Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Insiders sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $315.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $183.34 and a one year high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

