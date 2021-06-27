Kempen Capital Management N.V. Invests $3.26 Million in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Savior LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.23.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

