Kempen Capital Management N.V. Invests $2.19 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $630.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $625.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

