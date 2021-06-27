Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $14.31 Million Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 118.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,290 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after buying an additional 435,011 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRNO. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

TRNO opened at $66.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

