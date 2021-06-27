Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $82.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.12.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

