Kempen Capital Management N.V. Cuts Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,574 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.43% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $17,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -721.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.