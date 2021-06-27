KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 294.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in KE were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in KE by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of KE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEKE opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion and a PE ratio of 344.47. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

