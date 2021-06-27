Kattana Price Tops $5.94 on Major Exchanges (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Kattana has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kattana has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $108,107.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for about $5.94 or 0.00017758 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00043285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00107198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00160602 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,237.50 or 0.99406889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002868 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,151,795 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

