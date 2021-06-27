K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 15th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

KBL stock opened at C$43.53 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$26.03 and a one year high of C$47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$464.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.25.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$47.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

KBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K-Bro Linen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.13.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.