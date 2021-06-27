JustLiquidity 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $40,493.00 (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $15.30 million and $40,493.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can now be bought for about $27.12 or 0.00081719 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00109104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00164839 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,257.78 or 1.00202196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002874 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 564,036 coins. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

