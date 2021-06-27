Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Purchases £5,017.68 in Stock

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes bought 4,646 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £5,017.68 ($6,555.63).

Nicholas Moakes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Nicholas Moakes bought 962 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,010.10 ($1,319.70).

On Friday, April 9th, Nicholas Moakes bought 4,809 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £5,001.36 ($6,534.31).

JEFI opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.39) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.72. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%.

About Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

