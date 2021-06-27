JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 42,993 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,993 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $16,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $112.02.

