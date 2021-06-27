JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,701,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $563,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

JPM traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $154.05. 15,484,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,517,386. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $466.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

