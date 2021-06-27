JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.83% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $16,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

NTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.97. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.24 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

