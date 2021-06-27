JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 2,100

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 22.82% from the stock’s previous close.

HLMA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,339.17 ($30.56).

HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,721 ($35.55) on Friday. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,125.81 ($27.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,883 ($37.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43. The company has a market cap of £10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,613.80.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

