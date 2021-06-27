JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.34 Million Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,392 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $17,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WOR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

NYSE:WOR opened at $60.19 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

In related news, Director John B. Blystone sold 17,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $1,240,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 14,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $941,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,356,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,990,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,656,792 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.