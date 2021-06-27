JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.59 Million Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Graham were worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 870.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $629.71 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $313.10 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

