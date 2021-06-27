JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,050

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on REL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,979.67 ($25.86).

REL stock opened at GBX 1,937.50 ($25.31) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,961 ($25.62). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,886.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.46 billion and a PE ratio of 30.66.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

