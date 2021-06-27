JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 141,467 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $16,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 12.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth $131,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth $885,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 921,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,932,000 after buying an additional 79,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. Analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

