John N. Mcmullen Sells 7,708 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director John N. Mcmullen sold 7,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $308,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VCRA opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.13 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.96.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VCRA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.