Jetcoin (JET) Market Capitalization Tops $482,187.46

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $482,187.46 and approximately $607,456.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.88 or 0.00595434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038588 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.