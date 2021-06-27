Jeffrey Philip Stone Sells 2,000 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$55.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 33.89. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$59.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.16.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

STN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.90.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

