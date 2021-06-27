Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AmerisourceBergen Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s FY2021 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of ABC opened at $116.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,953,730 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.