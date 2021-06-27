Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.23 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

