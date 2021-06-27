JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 189,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,520,309 shares.The stock last traded at $76.76 and had previously closed at $74.90.
Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 108,253 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 797,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,223,000 after buying an additional 194,943 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in JD.com by 1,370.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 37,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 34,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,779,000 after buying an additional 154,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.
About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
