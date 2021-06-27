JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 189,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,520,309 shares.The stock last traded at $76.76 and had previously closed at $74.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Get JD.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 108,253 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 797,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,223,000 after buying an additional 194,943 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in JD.com by 1,370.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 37,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 34,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,779,000 after buying an additional 154,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.