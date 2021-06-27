Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,446 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after buying an additional 179,674 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,730,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $94,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

JAZZ stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

