J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.07 Million

Analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report sales of $390.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.90 million and the lowest is $379.95 million. J2 Global posted sales of $330.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

J2 Global stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.60. 735,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,937. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $140.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

