J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.07 Million

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report sales of $390.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.90 million and the lowest is $379.95 million. J2 Global posted sales of $330.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

J2 Global stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.60. 735,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,937. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $140.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.