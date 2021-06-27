iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Increased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 80.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.06 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.57 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

