iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Position Cut by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $806,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,508 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after buying an additional 597,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after buying an additional 556,382 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $63.30 and a one year high of $111.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.52.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

