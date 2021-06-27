iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $40,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,545. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.