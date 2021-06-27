iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 91.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,177,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,317,000 after buying an additional 60,075 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 88,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 369,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,062,000 after buying an additional 238,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

