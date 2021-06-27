Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on IONS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,658,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,832. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

In related news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

