Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on IONS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,658,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,832. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

In related news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.