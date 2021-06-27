Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1,213.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,691,039 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $208,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $22.47.

