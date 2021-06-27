Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $34.25 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

