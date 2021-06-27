Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.65.

Shares of IPI opened at $30.01 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.63 million, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

