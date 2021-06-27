Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded by SVB Leerink to Outperform

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

