Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,202 ($28.77). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,201 ($28.76), with a volume of 313,529 shares.

Several analysts have commented on ICP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,198.75 ($28.73).

The company has a market cap of £6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total value of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

