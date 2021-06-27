Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Sells $73,460.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Anna Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Anna Griffin sold 1,600 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $115,200.00.
NYSE SMAR opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,002,000 after purchasing an additional 419,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,129,000 after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Smartsheet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,789,000 after purchasing an additional 533,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
