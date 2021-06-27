Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Sells $73,460.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anna Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Anna Griffin sold 1,600 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $115,200.00.

NYSE SMAR opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.11.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,002,000 after purchasing an additional 419,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,129,000 after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Smartsheet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,789,000 after purchasing an additional 533,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

