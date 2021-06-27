Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CAO Sells 985 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel G. Pekofske also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00.

Shares of MSI opened at $215.62 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $216.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 90,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $942,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

