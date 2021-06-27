Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $390,000.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total value of $1,132,200.00.

On Friday, June 4th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total value of $300,790.00.

MongoDB stock opened at $379.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in MongoDB by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3.7% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

